Deputy President William Ruto has called on Kenyans to shun the outdated practice of lynching old people on suspicion that they are witches.

Speaking Thursday at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County during celebrations to mark the International Day of Older persons, the DP termed the practice as retrogressive and called on law enforcement officers to ensure that practice is halted.

“This practice is outdated and retrogressive. It is, however, the primary responsibility of law enforcement officers to ensure that the lives of all people are protected.

"We should therefore guarantee the security of all people including vulnerable groups,” said Mr Ruto.

Cases of lynching old people on accusations that they are witches are often reported in some parts of Kenya.

In some parts of Gusiiland, sunset years are a traumatising period with old people living in the constant nightmare that they could be labelled witches and lynched.

CASH FOR THE AGED

The DP said the number of old persons benefitting from the government cash transfer programme has increased from 60,000 in 2013 to 324,000 this year.

This, he added, will enable them take care of their basic needs.

“We, however, want to increase this figure even though we are currently having budgetary constraints. We will spend Sh7.3 billion this financial year under the cash transfer programme,” he said.

He said it will not be possible to include all the aged in the programme.

“If you are blessed to have wealth, please don’t come to line up for this cash. Leave it for the deserving cases,” he said.

He, however, reiterated the government’s commitment to taking care of old men in the country.

“If we cannot take care of the aged, it therefore follows that we cannot guarantee our own future.

“If we take good care of them, [we are] assured that those who will come after us will take good care of us when we grow old,” he said.