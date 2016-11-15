Search for survivors ends at collapsed building in Kisii

By ELGAR MACHUKA

The search for survivors in the rubble of a building that collapsed in Kisii ended Tuesday, but no more bodies were found.

The death toll dropped from nine to eight after the Red Cross confirmed that one body at the mortuary was not among those picked up from the ill-fated building.

A team from the Kenya Defence Forces had led the search since Friday last week following a request from the National Disaster Management Unit.

The 10-storey building collapsed last Thursday. The National Construction Authority says the owner put up more floors than the required limit of three.

On Tuesday, operation commander Lt-Col Joseph Maritim urged the county government to improve its disaster management capacity.

He said it is important for officers in the unit, including firefighters to have multiple skills so they can handle complex emergencies.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES

"In other countries, the fire department is able to handle such disasters in a professional manner. County fire departments should also get additional training," said Lt-Col Maritim.

He also requested the county to integrate all its disaster units into one operational force.

He noted that unprofessional and uncoordinated rescue efforts risk the lives of victims.

"Disaster management units should be integrated and strengthened to handle disasters of large magnitudes," he said.

Kisii County Commissioner Kula Hache acknowledged that the first day of the emergency was challenging for all the teams involved.

She said that was a wake-up call to the county to upgrade its disaster management departments.

"On the first day, we came with what we had and we thank the KDF team for running the operation smoothly and professionally. They have shown us what is supposed to be done in such a situation," she said.

SAFETY AUDIT PLANNED

Ms Hache urged the county government to waive all hospital and post-mortem bills for the affected families. She also asked the county to help transport the bodies to their respective homes for burial.

Of the 44 people rescued, 41 have been treated and discharged from Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital while two are still being treated at the hospital.

"One person was referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialised treatment," she said.

Ms Hache said the County Criminal Investigation Officer has begun investigating the collapse of the building.

"The owner is expected to present all documents and approvals showing the legality of his building when he surrenders himself," she added.

Kisii Governor James Ongwae said all buildings in the town will be audited to ensure they are safe for occupation.