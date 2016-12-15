By AGGREY OMBOKI

The government has given Sh50, 000 to each of the eight families that lost relatives after a building collapsed in Kisii town last month.

The money, which was sourced from the National Disaster Centre was given out to the families by Kisii County Commissioner Samwel Njora on Thursday.

The county administrator said the money was to boost the families' recovery efforts.

"This is the amount that we received from the National Disaster Centre. We hope that the families will use it in a prudent manner.

"One of the ways for the families to start the recovery process is to invest in small enterprises to ensure that the children's future is secured," he said.

Mr Njora said the families were free to seek compensation from the building's owner through the courts.

"The state has done its part as far as compensation is concerned. We do not discourage the affected families from seeking further compensation since it is their legal right to do so," the commissioner said.

Members of the affected families expressed gratitude for the government’s gesture.

"We are happy that at least we got something. It is however still insufficient to ensure that we fill the gap left by our loved ones who were the breadwinners," Mr Steve Ouko, who lost his brother John Momanyi, said.

Tamara Wanjiku said she would use the money to start a small business.

"I will use the cash to start a small business so that I can feed our young daughter," she said.

The government's move comes a month after the 10-storey building, which was under construction, in Daraja Moja collapsed killing eight people and injuring 43.

Police arrested the owner and a contractor.

They are both facing eight counts of manslaughter but are out on a Sh2 million bond each.

It will be heard on February 16, 2017.