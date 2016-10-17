Students burn office over fee directive

Last week, Vice Chancellor John Akama, issued a memo to all students to clear their fees or be automatically deferred by the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

By ELGAR MACHUKA

Kisii University students burned a section of the administration block in protest over an order to clear school fees by Monday or postpone their studies.

But they opposed the directive, setting the section housing the fee collection department ablaze.

“Those who will not have cleared their fees by the October 17 will automatically be deferred by the ERP system and will have to wait for the subsequent academic year to register again,” the Vice Chancellor had said.