Kisii University students have been asked to pay more than Sh14 million for damages before they are readmitted next week.

Each student is required to pay Sh1, 800 as fine for properties destroyed during students protests last week.

They are also required to clear any outstanding fee balances before they get back to class.

In an advertisement placed in the dailies, the university that was closed last week Wednesday following the riots will be reopened on November 2.

More than 8,000 students are expected to report back with the exception of those in second year who are on long holiday and did not participate in the strike.

The institution's Public Relations Officer Pauline Nyamiaka said the group will not be recalled until their holiday is over.

She also said that they will be exempted from paying the fine.

"Because they were not in campus at the time, they are not subject to the fine. All other students will be required to complete their fees as well as the fine when they report," Ms Nyamiaka said on Friday.

They will also be forced to sign a return to class form on reporting day.

During the riots that lasted for two days, the students burnt down the fee collection office (housed in the administration block) and stoned offices and classrooms.

They also destroyed kiosks and looted shops outside the facility.

CAMPUSES CLOSED

The students were protesting installation of the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System that is meant to track fee payments.

The new system saw a number of students get automatically deferred for the non-completion of school fees.

This week, the university also closed five of its satellite campuses in order to comply with fresh demands by the Commission for University Education.

Those closed are Nyamira, Ogembo, Keroka, Isebania and Kehancha.

"All the students in the affected campuses are advised to relocate to Kisii University, Main Campus or any other campuses of Kisii University starting from the second week of January 2017," the advertisement read in part.

Affected students were asked to report to campuses in Eldoret, Kericho, Kabarnet, Kapenguria, Kisumu, Migori, Kitale and Nairobi to continue with their studies.

Kisii University Students Union President Seth Anunda said the closure would have a serious impact on many students based in the campuses.