Several tablets given to Nyatwoni SDA Primary School in Etago, South Mugirango in Kisii County have been burnt after a dawn fire razed an office block and four classrooms.

The tablets were given to the school by the government in the ongoing digital literacy programme for schools.

They are said to be part of the property worth millions that was lost in the Thursday morning inferno.

Mr David Ongige, a resident, said the fire broke out at around 5am and that the Kisii County disaster officers did not immediately respond to distress calls.

"We have been here since morning trying to put out the fire but to no avail.

"We have even tried to reach the disaster officers but nobody is picking calls,” Mr Oblige told Nation.co.ke.

He said they suspected the fire was caused by an electric fault.