By AGGREY OMBOKI

Two children were buried alive when mud caved in on them on Monday while they were digging soil in an excavation site in Monyerero Village, Kisii county.

The deceased were aged 13 and 9 years.

The girls were digging up soil to be used to plaster their house in preparation for the Christmas season.

According to the Kisii County Police Commander Agnes Mudamba, the incident occurred around noon on Monday.

She said her officers arrived at the scene shortly after 1pm and rushed the children to the hospital.

"They were taken to Christa Marianne Hospital where they passed on while receiving medical attention," she said.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.