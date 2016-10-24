By AGGREY OMBOKI

More by this Author

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka on Monday received more than 200 defectors from the Jubilee Party in Kisii County.

The defectors were led by former TNA member and Kisii County gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Lumumba.

While announcing his defection to Cord, Mr Lumumba accused the county administration led by incumbent Governor James Ongwae of causing the coalition to lose support in the region.

"Our people wish to remain in Cord. It's the county administration they are tired of," he said.

Mr Musyoka received the defectors at St Vincent Pastoral Centre in Kisii town.

Mr Lumumba, the runner-up in the 2013 gubernatorial polls, said Governor Ongwae has failed to fulfil the promises made to the residents.

"Governor Ongwae has failed to deliver on his many development promises [made] to the people of the county. This has largely led to the withdrawal of support for Cord in Gusii," he said.

The lawyer-turned-politician accused the county government of condoning corruption.

"Our people are disillusioned with the county government due to runaway graft and procurement scandals such as the thermos flask fiasco," he said.

Mr Lumumba said he is prepared to fight it out with Governor Ongwae in the 2017 polls.

"I would like to urge my party leader not to forget me during nominations because I have learned from my previous mistakes and I'm ready to beat my opponent in the coming polls," he said.