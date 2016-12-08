By AGGREY OMBOKI

Police in Kisii are looking for a woman who allegedly battered her husband to death in Mochengo Location, South Mugirango, in Gucha South Sub-County on Wednesday night.

The man, aged 56, was reportedly beaten to death by his wife, aged 52, following a domestic brawl.

She fled immediately after the attack.

Witnesses said the couple had a history of conflicts, some of them violent.

Maria Nyantasu, a sister-in-law of the deceased, said she was awoken by a distress call by the man, who claimed his wife had attacked him.

"He told me his wife had accused him of breaking a chair which she had borrowed from a neighbour and had attacked him," Ms Nyantasu told the Nation.

Evans Omwebu, a neighbour, said the couple had been fighting for a long time.

"Oseko and his wife have been having a long-running history of fights and conflicts. The couple would mostly fight whenever he had taken alcohol," he said.

AWOKEN BY SCREAMS

He said he was awoken by screams from the couple's home.

"I rushed there to find out what the matter was and as soon as I arrived, I found the man writhing in pain and lying in a pool of blood," he said.

He then alerted the chief, who arrived at the scene with police officers.

Mochengo Chief Abel Onguti reported the incident to officers at the Nyamarambe Police Station who collected the body.

Nyamarambe police division commander (OCPD) Moses Kanyi said the woman is suspected of tying up her spouse before bludgeoning him to death with a blunt object.

He, however, refused to be drawn into speculating on whether she had accomplices or had acted alone.

"The case is still under investigation. When we apprehend the suspect, she will lead us to accomplices if there were any involved," he said.

He confirmed that police were searching for the suspect, expressing confidence that she would be apprehended.

"We are still looking for her and are sure we will have her in custody. It is only a matter of time before we catch up with her," he said.