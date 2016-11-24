By ELGAR MACHUKA

Chaos erupted outside a Kisii hotel on Thursday after two groups of youth clashed over a planned demonstration against stalled projects and skewed employment by the county government.

One of the groups, led by the Rigena Human Rights Society, was in a meeting at the hotel where they were planning how to go about their protest against the county government.

Earlier this week, the group issued a notice to the county government and residents about their planned protest.

The group wants Governor James Ongwae to account for the expenditure of Sh32 billion allocated to the county government since the start of devolution.

The society's chairman Thomson Osoro said a lot of money has been misappropriated by county government officials.

PROJECTS MONEY SQUANDERED

Mr Osoro accused the governor of encouraging corrupting in the county government, saying that money set aside for most projects has been squandered thus stalling the projects.

"Residents of this county have suffered immensely due to corruption that continues to take place in the county government and this protest was meant to demand for answers from the governor on how money for several projects has been spent," he said.

Their plans were, however, stopped by a rival group that forced them out of the hotel.

Mr John Otao, a youth leader, alleged that the group had been paid to attack the governor and the county's reputation.

Mr Otao, supporting the governor, said a lot of development has been realised since Mr Ongwae took office in 2013.