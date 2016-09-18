By THOMAS WAITA

Kitui Governor Julius Malombe has accused some Wiper Democratic Movement officials of conspiring to rig him out during party nominations so as to lock him out of the Kitui gubernatorial race in 2017.

Addressing a gathering at Kyaango trading centre in Kitui South on Saturday, Dr Malombe, however, warned that he would not allow the scheme to succeed saying that he is the people’s favourite owing to his “unmatched development record.”

He promised to deal with whoever tries to interfere with the nominations saying that time when parties handpicked candidates was long gone.

“I will certainly be on the ballot in 2017. I am prepared to do whatever it takes to remain in the race because I have vowed to continue serving my people and I intend to keep that promise,” Dr Malombe said.

He said Senator David Musila’s resolve to remain as the party chairman even after declaring he would compete for Kitui’s top job in the 2017 general elections only confirmed that he was up to no good.

“Why should it be hard for him to [relinquish] his party position and let the people of Kitui decide who they want as their next governor between the two of us?” posed Dr Malombe.

Mr Musila and former Cabinet Secretary Charity Ngilu have declared their intentions to unseat Governor Malombe in 2017.

RELINQUISH PARTY POST

Dr Malombe maintained that Mr Musila must relinquish his influential party position to create a level playing field as they compete for the Wiper ticket unless the senator was intending to manipulate the nominations to suit him.

“I will not get tired of pushing for free and fair nominations, not only for the governor’s seat but also for all the other elective posts,” said Dr Malombe.

On his part, Mr Musila has flatly declared that he will not budge from Wiper’s chairmanship.

The senator was recently quoted saying that those calling for his resignation will have to wait much longer as it was not going to happen.

Governor Malombe also bashed Kitui East MP and Wiper director of elections Marcus Muluvi for allegedly taking sides in the contest for the county’s top seat.

REMAIN IMPARTIAL

Dr Malombe said it was imprudent and undemocratic for Mr Muluvi to traverse the vast county telling residents that Musila is the preferred candidate for the seat while his party position required he should remain impartial.

The county boss demanded that Muluvi should also relinquish his party post to prevent biased intra-party polls as it was clear he was compromised.

He insisted that the nominations should be supervised by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to ensure a credible outcome which is acceptable by all aspirants.

He implored party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to move with speed and give clear directions on the nominations.

In addition, Dr Malombe advised the electorate in Kitui to judiciously elect their leaders in 2017 because it was already obvious that his rivals were intent on clinching power for selfish reasons instead of serving the people.