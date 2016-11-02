Kwale allocates Sh90m to fight drought

By FAROUK MWABEGE

The county government of Kwale has set aside Sh90 million to tackle drought in Kinango and Lunga Lunga sub counties affecting over 200, 000 people.

This comes a few days after the county’s assembly passed the Kwale Disaster Management Bill 2016 which was assented by Governor Salim Mvurya on Friday.

The new Bill allows the local government to spend two percent of the last audited county government accounts for disaster response and emergency situations in the county.

Speaking at Mvindeni Biashara Center on Tuesday, Mr Mvurya commended the assembly for passing the critical Bill to enable the county government to take action on the prolonged drought.

The governor expressed optimism that the funds will help mitigate against hazards of the drought which has persisted for almost three months now leaving locals in a state of devastation.

“We have reviewed the drought situation in the county which has reached alarming levels, leaving families in dire need of urgent support,” he said.

Mr Mvurya said the immediate interventions which will be undertaken include provision of subsidy food to 229 primary schools and 39 secondary schools where students sitting for national exams.

He added that the county government will also distribute food to affected households across the county and enhance water tracking to the affected areas within the county.