By FAROUK MWABEGE

Some 300 residents from 20 wards in Kwale County have rallied behind Governor Salim Mvurya following a resolution by the ODM party to expel him for supporting Jubilee.

Speaking on behalf of the residents on Wednesday, Sheikh Kassim Zani said the attempt by ODM to expel Mr Mvurya out the Orange party was a sign of the last kicks of a dying horse.

He added that even if the decision will eventually force the county to go for a by-election, they will vote in the governor regardless of his political affiliation.

“We are all behind Mr Mvurya until he is re-elected in 2017 because of his track record. Those who are against his leadership are people who have failed,” he said.

Similarly, the chairperson of Kwale County Women League Binti Raso said they will not to be shaken by ODM threats to kick Mr Mvurya out of the party.

READY FOR BY-ELECTION

“We are ready for a by-election even today because votes belong to us and not the ODM party. We will go where the governor will go. We know he is in Jubilee and so we are,” she said.

Ms Raso said the governor enjoys support from different communities in the county, warning that whoever fights him will be opposed from different angles.

“ODM should know that they do not have the support of Kwale anymore. As Kwale residents we have now waken up and we are not going to allow other people to meddle with our affairs,” she said.

At the same time, Thomas Mwangeka from Lunga Lunga Sub-County blamed politicians from Mombasa County of hatching the plot to have Mr Mvurya kicked out of ODM.

“If Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho wants a seat in Kwale he should just come and see how we will embarrass him. Tell Joho we will not listen to him because he is of no use to us,” he said.