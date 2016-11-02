By MUCHIRI GITONGA

More by this Author

Members of the Akorino church in Laikipia County have said they have changed their lifestyles and many have embraced education and conventional medicine.

They, therefore, want the county government to recognise them by giving them equal employment and leadership opportunities as other people based on their qualifications.

“We are different from what many people believe we are, that we are not educated and we do not need any favours,” their chairman, Archbishop Elijah Benson Wamburi said.

He spoke on Tuesday when they paid a courtesy call on Governor Joshua Irungu at his home in Kinamba.

Archbishop Wamburi said the Akorino sect members have changed their way of life to be in tandem with the dynamics of the modern world and, unlike in the past, they are now educating their children to the highest levels possible.

DISCRIMINATED

Akorino members, he said, have been discriminated against for many years due to the belief that they do their things differently.

“Our children have attained university degrees and it is their right to get jobs from the national and the county governments,” he said, adding that this would help change people’s attitude towards them.

He said the Akorino national convention held at Kasarani Sport Centre in Nairobi two months ago empowered the members to stand up and demand for their rights.

The church, he added, had lagged behind for many years despite being among the first among the indigenous African faiths.

Governor Irungu said the members would be supported in all ways to achieve their goals since they had agreed to educate their children.