Cattle rustler shot dead in Laikipia

By MUCHIRI GITONGA

Police in Laikipia North on Sunday evening gunned down a suspected cattle rustler and found a rifle loaded with 10 bullets.

County police boss Angelus Karuru said the suspect was among four raiders who had stolen 16 goats in Makurian Village.

Officers from the Doldol Police Station pursued the raiders after being alerted by area residents. Police engaged the raiders in a shootout and one of them was shot dead while the rest escaped.

The incident occurred near the home of nominated MP Sarah Lekorere.

Ms Lekorere condemned the raid and urged the government to end cattle rustling in the area.