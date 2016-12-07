By DAVID MACHARIA

Residents of Sipili and Kinamba trading centres of Laikipia County have urged the county government to provide them with a fire engine to be stationed in the area following frequent fires that have hit their businesses.

Speaking after 20 kiosks were razed by fire at Sipili on Tuesday, the residents said some businesses could have been saved if a fire fighting vehicle was within reach.

The nearest county government fire engine is in Nyahururu, some 50 kilometres away.

"The vehicle cannot make it to this place in time when there is a fire outbreak,” said Michael Mwangi, one of those whose kiosk was burnt.

The Tuesday night fire was the second major incident to hit traders at the Sipili bus park.

In March 2016 another fire left over 15 traders poorer.