Govt orders forcible disarmament in Laikipia to curb crime

By STEVE NJUGUNA

More by this Author

The government has ordered a forcible disarmament exercise in Laikipia and neighbouring counties in a bid to curb rampant cases of insecurity in the region.

Following a high level security meeting held on Thursday, police officers in the region have been directed to confiscate all illegal firearms in the possession of civilians and deal firmly with the owners.

The security meeting was attended by Interior security and operation secretary Amos Gathecha, Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo and Kenya Police Service Director of Operations Benson Kibui.

Also in attendance were National Cohesion and Integration Commission representatives led by the chairperson Francis Ole Kaparo, local MPs and elders from the two sides, among others.

The announcement follows tension in Ngaremare, Mfugo, Karuau in Rumuruti, Laikipia West constituency as Samburu and Turkana communities clashed over pasture and cattle rustling.

The inter-communal clashes left seven people dead and over 800 livestock stolen in the last one week.

The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for residents of Laikipia West constituency which has been a battlefield as herders invade private farms and ranches in search of pasture.

Most grazers from the neighbouring Samburu, Baringo, West Pokot, Isiolo and Turkana counties have migrated to private farms in the region in search for pasture creating conflict amongst the communities in the area and prompted attacks.

Officials said the exercise will help restore peace in Laikipia West and Laikipia North constituencies which have experienced hostility among the pastoral communities following the clashes.

“A disarmament exercise that kicks-off immediately will be carried out in order to recover all un-licensed firearms in the hands of criminals and bandits,” Mr Gathecha said while addressing the tense security meeting that brought together elders from the two communities and local leaders in Rumuruti town.

“This is the only way to restore peace in the region,” he said.

“The government has deployed enough security personnel facilitated with high armoured vehicles in this area to begin the exercise and I am sending you elders to go and advice members of your communities to cooperate,” added Mr Gathecha.

Mr Kibui warned that security officers will operate under strict instructions and will not spare anyone trying to resist the orders.

The Kenya Police Service Director of Operations said peace must be restored and called on residents to cooperate with the security agencies so that the operation is successful.

Mr Musiambo said cattle rustling activities that have resulted in deaths in the region have been fueled by possession of illegal guns.