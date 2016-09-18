By STEVE NJUGUNA

A row has erupted between pastoralists and private ranchers over grazing fields in Rumuruti, Laikipia West Constituency.

This is after hundreds of herders from Samburu County moved into the area two months ago in search of pasture for their livestock.

In a meeting between the pastoralists, the ranchers and Laikipia West Deputy County Commissioner Joel Cherop in Thome Village on Saturday, the herders accused the ranchers of colluding with police officers to harass them and impound their livestock.

On the other hand, the ranchers have accused the herders of invading their land with impunity and destroying their crops.

According to Mr John Lebero, who spoke on behalf of the pastoralists, over one hundred cows have in the last two weeks been impounded by the ranchers in corroboration with police officers.

HARASSMENT CLAIMS

“The ranchers have been colluding with the police to harass us and later take our cattle in the pretence that we are invading on private land.

“We have not invaded anyone’s land nor destroyed any crops as the land we are grazing our animals in has been lying idle,’’ he said.

Mr Lebero urged the government to intervene and help resolve the problem.

“The government should intervene before the matter escalates as we are not going to allow these people to drive hundreds of our animals [away] as we watch,” Mr Lebero said.

He warned that if the government does not act, then they will be forced take the law into their hands.

But Ms Lucy Jennings, who spoke on behalf of the ranchers, lamented that the pastoralists have been grazing their animals in the ranches with impunity adding that the government was yet to evict them.

DESTROYING CROPS

“The land is ours but we cannot even [do] farming as these people have been feeding their animals on our crops. We want the government to evict them because the law is very clear on the right to own property,” said Ms Jennings.

The rancher added that they have received several death threats from the pastoralists but no action had been taken despite the same having been reported to police.

However, the meeting ended prematurely after the deputy county commissioner was unable to convince the pastoralists that they had invaded private land.

He ordered the pastoralists to move out of the private land or be evicted.

“Private property must be respected. The law is very clear and prevents anyone from invading into the property and therefore the pastoralists must adhere to this.

“They should either vacate or the government will be forced to have them out,” he said.

The pastoralists vowed not to vacate the land, accusing the government of tolerating their harassment by the ranchers.