By STEVE NJUGUNA

A second police officer has been shot and injured by illegal grazers in Miteta, Ng’arua Division in Laikipia West.

The General Service Unit (GSU) officer was shot during a confrontation with the armed herders.

During the Wednesday evening incident, an armoured police vehicle was also been damaged while several houses were burnt down.

The incident comes barely 24 hours after Laikipia West OCPD Mbelengo Mohare was shot and injured while leading an operation to drive away illegal grazers who had invaded Kifuku ranch in the outskirts of Rumuruti Town.

According to Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu, the GSU officer was driving an armoured police vehicle at Miteta trading centre when the armed grazers opened fire and shot him in the leg.

The herders, who are part of those who have invaded private farms in the area, later escaped through Miteta valley.

“It is so unfortunate that the officer was attacked while on [duty] but I can assure residents that more officers have been dispatched to the area to counter the attackers.

MORE OFFICERS DEPLOYED

“We have deployed more security officers to the area and other parts of Laikipia to control the situation. We will not allow a few people to terrorise innocent Kenyans,” said the Mr Kipkeu.

Githiga MCA Peter Thomi, who had escorted the security officers, said the attackers estimated to be over ten, emerged from a nearby valley and ambushed the officers before engaging them in a shootout.

“My area has been greatly affected and I was escorting the officers to the most affected parts when the herders caught us unawares near Miteta valley. They shot him (officer) in the leg,” said the MCA.

He added that the attackers then set several homes on fire near the Baringo-Laikipia border before disappearing into the valley.

“Several homes have been burnt down by the herders who left without stealing anything. There is a lot of tension in the area and as we are talking now, residents have started fleeing fearing more attacks,” said Mr Thomi.