By MUCHIRI GITONGA

More by this Author

Former assistant minister Nderitu Muriithi says he decamped from the Party of National Unity (PNU) to Jubilee Party after Deputy President William Ruto and residents of Laikipia County requested him to do so last week.

Despite joining Jubilee, Mr Muriithi said he still believed that PNU should be left intact to protect the legacy of retired President Mwai Kibaki and as the party that gave the country the present constitution.

A few months ago, Mr Muriithi who is Mr Kibaki’s nephew, had declared that he would be vying for the Laikipia governor’s seat on a PNU ticket.

On Tuesday, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal ruled that the gazette notice that announced the merger (of PNU with Jubilee) was null and void.

WIN FOR DEMOCRACY

“It’s was a big win for democracy yesterday and I am very happy about it because I had all along warned about some political conmen who did not want the truth to be known,” said Mr Muriithi.

Speaking to the Nation by phone, Mr Muriithi criticised Meru Senator Kiraitu Murungi and former cabinet minister Noah Wekesa for insisting that PNU had folded up and joined Jubilee.

He said the decision to move to Jubilee was personal but PNU delegates will on Friday decide whether to dissolve or be in a coalition during their national conference in Nairobi.

“What I was opposed to was for PNU joining Jubilee using trickery and deceit instead of allowing party members to exercise their rights,” he said.