A dispute is mounting between Laikipia and Baringo counties over the ownership of a 37-acre piece of land lying at their border.

Both counties are claiming ownership of the land that cuts across Gatero shopping centre in Muthengera Location in Laikipia and Tuiyobei Village in Kimoriot Location, Baringo County.

The land which was hived off Marmanet Forest had been set aside as a livestock holding ground and a road reserve.

However, some residents from both counties are claiming ownership and this is threatening their peaceful coexistence.

On Sunday night, a group of youths suspected to be from Tuiyobei in Baringo County pulled down a boda boda shed that was put up at Gatero-Tuiyobei junction by the county government of Laikipia.

According to residents, about 50 youths arrived in the area at around 9pm riding motorcycles, pulled down the shed and destroyed makeshift structures used by women to sell their commodities, before vanishing into the darkness.

“About 12 motorcycles arrived at the shopping centre ferrying a group of youths.

“Thereafter we heard a loud bang and noise. When we rushed to the area, we realised that all structures had been pulled down,” said Mr Zacheous Mutahi, the area chief.

TALKS FAIL TO TAKE OFF

Four months ago, planned talks between Governor Joshua Irungu of Laikipia and Baringo’s Benjamin Cheboi flopped after the two failed to show up for a meeting that was meant to address the border dispute.

Following the Sunday night incident, leaders from Laikipia County led by Igwamiti Ward MCA Joseph Kabachi have demanded for the immediate arrest of Baringo’s Kimoriot chief and his assistant, claiming that they incited the youths to demolish the sheds.

He alleged that the two administrators had visited the area when the boda boda shed was being put up and questioned why it was being constructed across the Baringo border whereas it was a Laikipia County project.

Mr Kabachi noted that it had been agreed between residents and boda boda operators from both sides during a public participation forum that the shed be put in the area as it would benefit residents from both counties.

ARREST CHIEFS

“We are demanding the immediate arrest of the two administrators for inciting the youths to cause damage to property. It is very wrong for an administrator who is meant to preach peace to incite people to cause violence,” he said.

The MCA said plans by the Laikipia County government to develop the area have on several occasions been opposed by their Baringo counterparts who claimed the construction of a market and other permanent structures on the land was a breach of a ‘bilateral understanding’ between the two counties.

“Our neighbours from Baringo have been opposing every development project initiated in the area by our county government claiming that the piece of land belongs to their county,” added the MCA.

LOOMING CONFLICT

Residents and leaders from the region have now expressed fears of a looming conflict in the area and called on the national government to move in with speed to address the situation.

“Both residents from the two counties are stakeholders on this piece of land. We should stop pointing fingers at each other but [instead] sit down and come up with a solution.

"The government should also move with speed and address the issues before the unthinkable happens,” said Mr Miriam Kirongo, a youth leader.