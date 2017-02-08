By STEVE NJUGUNA

By MAGDALENE WANJA

A senior police officer shot and injured Tuesday night by illegal grazers at the Kifuku ranch on the outskirts of Rumuruti in Laikipia West has been flown to Nairobi for treatment.

Laikipia West OCPD Mbelengo Mohera was among police officers driving away illegal grazers who had invaded the ranch when they were ambushed.

According to a police officer involved in the operation, and who sought anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, the officers were also attempting to recover nine cows that had been stolen by the illegal grazers.

"We had two missions. Our first mission was to recover the animals and the second mission was to drive away the illegal grazers who had stolen the animals and disappeared with them into the ranch," said the officer.

The police officer added that the illegal grazers, who are suspected to be from Samburu County, reportedly forced their animals into the private ranch on Monday.

SHOT IN THE CHEST

Nyandarua County Police Commander Phillip Opiyo said the OCPD was leading the operation when he was shot in chest.

Mr Opiyo was speaking at Nyahururu Private Hospital, where the OCPD had been rushed for treatment.

"The officer was shot [in] the chest but he is in a stable condition. The bullet tore a soft tissue before it exited on the other side,” Mr Opiyo told the Nation.

The OCPD was later airlifted to Medheal Hospital in Nakuru County for specialised treatment before he was referred to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

SPECIALISED TREATMENT

According to a medical officer at Mediheal Hospital, the police boss was brought in at around 11.40pm with a gunshot wound in the chest.

"After our assessment we realised that he needed a thoracic surgeon for a possible thoracotomy," she said.

Dr Aemen Asher, the surgeon who was scheduled to treat him at the hospital, said that from the nature of the wound, it was difficult to establish the entry and exit points of the bullet.

The Nyandarua police boss added that the situation at the ranch and around Rumuruti is currently under control as more police officers had been deployed to the area.

By Tuesday evening a fierce battle was going on as the armed grazers engaged the officers in a shootout.

Herders from Samburu, West Pokot, Isiolo, Baringo and Turkana counties have invaded private ranches in the county in search of pasture and water.