Residents of Pesi Village in Laikipia West were Monday morning shocked to find a decomposing body of a woman in a maize plantation.

The body of 22-year-old Grace Wamaitha was discovered after a dog came home carrying a human arm.

Ms Wamaitha went missing several days ago only for her headless and mutilated body to be found in a neighbouring maize plantation.

“My dog returned home carrying a bone and after keenly inspecting I noticed it was human arm. I called my friends and we followed the path where the dog had come from only to bump on the decomposing body of the woman,” said Mr Erick Karanu an area resident.

“We raised the alarm that attracted other villagers and police officers from Pesi Police Patrol Base who arrived at the scene,” he added.

The dead woman’s head was also discovered a few metres from the scene.

SUSPECT ARRESTED

Police officers rescued a man who had been living with the woman from the irate residents who baying for his blood, accusing him of killing the woman.

It was reported that the suspect, a farmhand, had eloped with the woman, forcing her out of her former marriage and has since July been cohabiting with her.

Another man, Mr John Njama, who was earlier married to the deceased woman said that they separated after he discovered that she was having an affair with another man.

“We separated with her after noticing that she was having an extra-marital affair with the man. She at some point attempted to set my house ablaze after warning her over the issue,” said Mr Njama.

EMBRACE NYUMBA KUMI

Nyahururu OCPD Ezekiel Chepkwony said they are holding the suspect as they continue with investigations.

The police boss said that preliminary investigations revealed that the woman could have been killed inside their house before her body was dump in the maize farm.

“The bloody clothes and signs of commotion inside their house is evidence that the woman could have been killed inside the house. We have launched investigations to establish when the incident occurred,” he said.