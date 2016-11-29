By MUCHIRI GITONGA

Laikipia Governor Joshua Irungu has accused some political aspirants of paying goons to humiliate him and Laikipia East MP Anthony Mutahi during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit in Nanyuki on Monday.

Youth waving placards in support of former county secretary John Mwaniki shouted down the governor at the Nanyuki Central Park when Deputy President William Ruto asked him to greet the people before the president was invited to speak.

Without mentioning names, Mr Irungu said the aspirants gave the youth money specifically to boo him and Mr Mutahi so as to embarrass them during the president’s tour.

"It is unbelievable that they paid them just to ensure the two county leaders were accorded public humiliation in front of the head of State," the governor said in a statement released by his principal assistant John Wambugu.

He said while the incident might have satisfied the egos of the aspirants, it achieved nothing except displaying their political immaturity that cannot have a place in modern politics.