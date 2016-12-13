By MUCHIRI GITONGA

Laikipia ranchers have said they are in the county to stay and have faulted politicians seeking votes by lying to the electorate that they will chase them away.

Their representative, Mr Gilfred Powys, told such politicians to go slow and stop dividing the county’s residents along tribal lines.

“My family has been in Laikipia for 112 years so Laikipia belongs to us all,” Mr Powys told a Jamhuri Day rally at Nanyuki Stadium.

The celebrations were attended by County Commissioner Onesmus Musyoki, Governor Joshua Irungu and Laikipia East MP Antony Mutahi.

However, all members of the Laikipia County Assembly boycotted the event.

Mr Powys said herders seeking pasture are still forcing cattle into private ranches despite ranchers allowing some of their animals to graze in their land.

He wondered what will happen with the dry spell expected to continue until April 2017.

VOTE FOR PEACE

Saying that ranchers will vote for peace in the 2017 elections, Mr Powys urged politicians not to peg their agenda on incitement of various ethnic communities.

On his part Mr Musyoki said the government will deal decisively with those invading private ranches claiming to be searching for pasture.

“The order for an operation to remove cattle from private ranches is still in place. We will force them out the same way they forced themselves into these ranches,” the county commissioner said.

The Constitution, he added, must be respected by all.

He told politicians to campaign peacefully and respect their rivals as elections approach.

Governor Irungu said the violence witnessed in northern parts of the county was political and called for campaigns devoid of insults.

“I’ll be commissioning various projects soon and I am inviting my rivals to come to such meeting and ask for votes,” the governor said.