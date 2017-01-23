By JOSEPH WANGUI

Former Industrialisation Assistant Minister Nderitu Muriithi has reached out to teachers in Laikipia County to support his bid for governorship as contest for the seat heats up.

Mr Muriithi, who is a nephew of former President Mwai Kibaki, asked teachers in the county to support his bid pledging to improve education in the region if elected.

To motivate teachers to work hard, Mr Muriithi said he will introduce county teacher of the year award.

He lamented that schools dropout rate is high in the semi-arid county while the rate of transition from one level to the next is low as many lack school fees.

“Every youth should complete secondary school education and proceed to polytechnic or to university to acquire skills and competences to live a productive life,” said Mr Muriithi.

He spoke Sunday after meeting more than 600 primary and secondary school teachers at Thingithu hall in Nanyuki Town.

EXPAND TECHNICAL COLLEGES

He called for the expansion of the three technical colleges in the region to accommodate at least 400 students every year.

“I will use a minimum of Sh400 million per year to supplement national government’s efforts to expand and build secondary schools and polytechnics, improve primary schools and establish nursery [schools],” said Mr Muriithi.

The former Laikipia West MP is among seven candidates intending to vie for the governorship seat on the Jubilee Party ticket.

He contested in 2013 on a UDF party ticket and garnered 19,178 votes against the incumbent Governor Joshua Irungu’s 83,814 votes.

Mr Irungu is also facing stiff competition from his deputy Gitonga Kabugi and former county secretary John Mwaniki.

The governor sacked Mr Mwaniki in early 2016 for expressing interest in the top county seat.