By JOSEPH WANGUI

More by this Author

The battle for the Laikipia County governor’s seat has heightened with seven candidates having declared interest for the top position, currently held by Governor Joshua Irungu.

Mr Irungu is facing opposition from his former allies-turned-foes including County Secretary John Mwaniki whom he sacked early 2016 for showing interest in the seat.

Deputy Governor Gitonga Kabugi has also declared interest to oust his boss.

Mr Mwaniki has accused the governor of slow development and said, if elected, he aspires to make the semi-arid county a better region, attractive to investors.

Others in the race include former Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Thuita Mwangi, former Laikipia West MP Nderitu Muriithi, businessmen Boniface Nyamu, James Mathenge and Francis Ng’ang’a.

All the aspirants are intending to vie on Jubilee Party ticket and have called for a fair nomination process.

Mr Thuita is capitalising on his 20-year experience in public service while Mr Muriithi is basing his ambition to lead the county on his experience as an MP and as Cabinet minister.

KIUNJURI NOT IN THE RACE

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri, who unsuccessfully vied for the seat in 2013, has declared that he will not contest the seat.

Mr Kiunjuri said he would play the role of an elder, offering advice to the contestants and also campaigning for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election mostly in Laikipia North Constituency whose current MP is ODM’s Mathew Lekidime Lempurkel.

Jubilee has fronted nominated MP Sarah Korere to unseat Mr Lempurkel.

In the race for the Senate, the incumbent veteran politician Godfrey Gitahi (GG) Kariuki is facing resistance from Douglas Kiguru and former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga of Mkenya Solidarity Party.

Mr Kariuki ditched Njenga’s party for TNA five months to the 2013 general elections.

The woman representative’s, seat currently held by Ms Jane Machira, has attracted nominated MCA Cate Waruguru, Alice Wacuka and businesswoman Jane Kagiri.