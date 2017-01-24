Uhuru directs chiefs not to arrest reformed ex-Mungiki members as they collect IDs

Tuesday January 24 2017

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses wananchi at

President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses wananchi at Wiyumiririe in Laikipia County on January 23, 2017. He directed chiefs not to arrest reformed former Mungiki youth when they go to register to get IDs. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Uhuru cautioned the youth against being used by politicians to cause chaos during the election period.
  • He said those who were in Mungiki and have since reformed should be free to collect their documents.
  • President Kenyatta had earlier issued a directive to chiefs to do a door-to-door delivery of all uncollected IDs.
  • On Monday, he took the voter listing campaign to Samburu, Laikipia and Nyeri counties.
By NICHOLAS KOMU
More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed chiefs not to arrest reformed former Mungiki members seeking to collect identification cards.

The head of State was speaking Monday in Wiyumiririe, Laikipia County.

President Kenyatta urged the youth to collect their IDs and register as voters.

He said that those who were in the banned Mungiki sect and have since reformed should be free to collect their documents.

"I do not want to hear that chiefs are arresting youth because of their past mistakes. Youth should collect their IDs freely without fear. And I will follow up on that," said President Kenyatta.

However, he cautioned the youth against being used by politicians to cause chaos during the election period.

Related Content

"Young people, do not agree to be used by these leaders to fight each other. Remember that while you lose an eye fighting each other [the] leaders will be drinking at your local bar," added the head of State.

Earlier, President Kenyatta had also issued a directive to chiefs to do a door-to-door delivery of all uncollected IDs.

Monday, he took the voter listing campaign to Samburu, Laikipia and Nyeri counties, making stopovers at Mararal, Rumuruti, Doldol, Wiyumiririe and Mweiga.

Related Stories

6  hours ago

Uhuru announces measures to keep pupils in class

The President flagged off trucks ferrying assorted food stuff.

  • 15  hours ago Uhuru tours Samburu, orders action as drought rages
  • 17  hours ago Accept food for fees, Uhuru orders schools