By NICHOLAS KOMU

More by this Author

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed chiefs not to arrest reformed former Mungiki members seeking to collect identification cards.

The head of State was speaking Monday in Wiyumiririe, Laikipia County.

President Kenyatta urged the youth to collect their IDs and register as voters.

He said that those who were in the banned Mungiki sect and have since reformed should be free to collect their documents.

"I do not want to hear that chiefs are arresting youth because of their past mistakes. Youth should collect their IDs freely without fear. And I will follow up on that," said President Kenyatta.

However, he cautioned the youth against being used by politicians to cause chaos during the election period.

"Young people, do not agree to be used by these leaders to fight each other. Remember that while you lose an eye fighting each other [the] leaders will be drinking at your local bar," added the head of State.

Earlier, President Kenyatta had also issued a directive to chiefs to do a door-to-door delivery of all uncollected IDs.