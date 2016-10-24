By STEVE NJUGUNA

A man who was released from jail on Friday was Sunday caught stealing the offering at a church in Laikipia West.

Mr Lucas Ngugi Njoroge, 26, was among petty offenders pardoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Mashujaa Day last Thursday.

He was serving time at the Nyahururu GK Prison.

Ms Agnes Wambui, a worshipper at the Ol Jabet African Independent Pentecostal Church, said members became suspicious when Mr Njoroge rose from his seat during offertory time and pretended to be making his contribution.

He dipped his hand into the basket but instead of dropping his contribution, he took out Sh900.

Ms Wambui said the service was disrupted after some members saw the man stuffing the money into his pocket.

Assistant Chief Charles Ngunjiri, a member of the church, said he rescued the man from worshippers who wanted to beat him up.

CONFESSED STEALING

“He confessed to stealing the money,” the chief said.

According to the administrator, Mr Njoroge at first denied stealing the money and claimed it was his but he later admitted that he had stolen from the offerings basket.

“He later changed his story and said that he was in the process of putting the money back into the basket after realising that it was wrong to steal from the church,” Mr Ngunjiri said.

The suspect was later escorted to the Ol Jabet Police Post for interrogation.

Nyahururu Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD) Ezekiel Chepkwony confirmed that police officers were holding the man and will take him to court once investigations are complete.