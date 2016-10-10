Laikipia’s lack of kit costly for kidney patients

By MUCHIRI GITONGA

Former Nanyuki mayor Isaac Mathenge has to travel 60 kilometres to Nyeri Town twice a week for dialysis at a private hospital.

Although the National Hospital Insurance Fund caters for the service, he spends about Sh24,000 on both trips — Sh16,000 on drugs and the rest on a taxi, lunch and other expenses.

Dialysis is normally done on individuals with kidney failure.

The procedure normally involves cleaning of the blood, and the long-term solution is for patients to have a kidney transplant, a costly procedure.

The opening of a dialysis centre in Nyeri has greatly reduced Mr Mathenge’s cost of managing the condition.

Before the centre was opened, Mr Mathenge used to seek the service in Nairobi, 200 kilometres away, where he would pay Sh9,000 for the service and Sh8,000 for the drugs per trip.

“One feels comfortable after the dialysis but it is very costly and few can afford it. I know five people I was going for dialysis with who have since died because they could not afford the costs, and there could be many more that I don’t know,” said Mr Mathenge.

Many deaths would be averted if the Laikipia County Government cuts by half its spending on hospitality, which amounts to Sh59.4 million.

Half of this budget would enable the county to buy 10 dialysis machines at Sh3 million per unit.

There is not a single dialysis machine in the devolved unit at the moment and patients seeking the service have to go to Nyeri or Nairobi.

“The cost would be reduced drastically if the county government puts several machines across the county.

The county health executive has been promising that they are bringing the machines,” said the former mayor.

The Health ministry estimates that one million Kenyans suffer from kidney diseases.

County Health executive David Njoroge said the region will have dialysis machines within the next one-and-a-half months under the national government’s medical equipment leasing plan.