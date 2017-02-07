Laikipia West OCPD shot in gunfight with illegal grazers

By NICHOLAS KOMU

Laikipia West OCPD Mbelengo Mohare has been injured in a gunfight with illegal grazers at Kifuko Ranch in the outskirts of Rumuruti town.

Mr Mohare was shot in the chest as he led security officers in the area to drive away the grazers, who had invaded the ranch.

He has been rushed to a Nyahururu hospital and is set to be airlifted to Defence Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi for specialised treatment.

A fierce shootout is said to be ongoing between the officers and the grazers.