By KALUME KAZUNGU

At least 50,000 residents of various parts of Lamu County will benefit from the newly opened Huduma Centre located in Lamu Town.

The new centre was officially opened on Friday by Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki.

Addressing the public at Mkunguni Square during her tour of the centre, Ms Kariuki said the centre, which is the 41st to be opened in the country, will help eliminate bureaucracy, unnecessary delays and frustrations.

The Huduma Kenya programme adopts a one-stop shop approach that enables citizens to access government services from the same location and through integrated electronic platforms.

Services offered at the centre include issuance of identity cards, birth and death certificates, registration of self-help groups and community-based organizations (CBOs), NSSF and NHIF services, among others.

SERVICES TO THE GRASSROOTS

Ms Kariuki said the objective was to ensure services are brought down to the grassroots and also to ensure that women, youth and the disabled access important government services.

She said that more than 35,000 Kenyans are served daily at Huduma centres and that 9.5 million Kenyans have been served satisfactorily since the establishment of the programme.

“Today, we launch the 41st Huduma Centre here in Lamu and another four will be fully operational by November this year in Narok, Marsabit, Murang’a and Migori counties. Our strategy is to have a Huduma Centre in each county,” said Ms Kariuki.

She said the Huduma concept and its rollout are the greatest manifestations in modern Kenya’s history of the government’s obligation to provide quality public services and information as a fundamental and constitutional right of all Kenyans.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy lauded the national government for its continued support and commitment in ensuring the Lamu people and Kenyans at large are get services regardless of their locality, race or religion.