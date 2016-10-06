By KALUME KAZUNGU

One person has died while six others have been injured after a bus heading to Mombasa veered off the road and overturned at Mkunumbi in Lamu on Thursday morning.

The accident happened when the driver was trying to overtake another vehicle but was unable to control the bus which was speeding.

According to Ms Fakhrudin Mohamed, a passenger who talked to the Nation by phone from the scene, several ambulances and well-wishers arrived and took the injured to the Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital.

“The driver was speeding. He tried to overtake another bus in front [of him] but breaks failed. The vehicle veered off the road and crashed,” said Ms Fakhrudin Mohamed.

Lamu County Commissioner Mr Joseph Kanyiri confirmed the accident saying he had already sent officers to the scene to assess the situation.

“I have received reports that a TSS bus heading to Mombasa rolled at Mkunumbi.

“Six people were injured while one person succumbed to injuries. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mpeketoni hospital,” said Mr Kanyiri.