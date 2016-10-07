By WINNIE ATIENO

The French embassy in Kenya has encouraged its nationals to visit Lamu County, saying it is now a safe destination.

Deputy ambassador Kim Ramoneda said in Mombasa on Friday that the lifting of a travel advisory follows improvements in security in the county.

She said Kenya and France will continue sharing security and intelligence to prevent attacks from terrorists.

“We had issued a security advisory about Lamu. It was forbidden for French people to go to Lamu," the diplomat said when she paid a courtesy call to Mombasa deputy governor Hazel Katana in Kizingo.

“But now our nationals are allowed to go to Lamu. We have seen that the administration has improved security,” she added.

In May, Lamu Governor Issa Timamy appealed to countries with active travel advisories on the county to lift them, arguing that the region was now safe for tourists.

The two leaders met after the French warship, La Fayette, docked at the port of Mombasa.

Ms Ramoneda said the French vessel was involved in enhancing regional security by fighting piracy in the Indian Ocean.

French naval officers are in Mombasa for four days as part of efforts to deepen relations between navies of both nations and help boost local tourism.

La Fayette Commander Stanislas Delatte said his country is working with other European Union members to keep the coast safe from piracy.

“We are here to work for the maritime security of the coast. We are pleased to work with Europeans in an anti-piracy coalition in the region. We have many ships along the coast to be sure that we keep this coast safe,” said Commander Delatte.

He said Kenya Navy officers would be invited on board the warship and later discuss training and maritime issues.

The 125ft-long ship docked with 160 crew, 20 of them women. It leaves Kenya on Tuesday morning.

“The ship is very famous, it was in a James Bond movie, [and] it has served in the French navy for the last 20 years. It was in Mombasa about 10 years ago,” Commander Delatte said.

Ms Katana said the county government is working closely with the French government.