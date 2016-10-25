Lamu police arrest alleged bhang dealer

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Police in Lamu East have seized 50 rolls of bhang following a tip from the public.

Addressing journalists in his office earlier today, Lamu East Commissioner of Police Muchangi Kioi said officers on patrol netted the drug at the Mtangawanda Jetty on Monday evening while it was being transported on a boat, which was heading to Kizingitini from Lamu Island.

The suspect, Athman Vae, was apprehended by the police after a two-hour chase in the ocean. Mr Vae attempted to escape arrest by jumping into the Indian Ocean, where he swam for over two hours before he was finally captured by police, who swam after him while others pursued him on boat.

Mr Vae, 30, hails from Mbwajumwali village in Lamu East and has been on police radar as a suspected major drug peddler and supplier on Pate Island and its environs.

According to Mr Kioi, the bhang was disguised in a box covered with onions and tomatoes.

Mr Kioi thanked the public for cooperating with police, an effort that he said had greatly contributed to the arrest of more than seven suspected drug dealers in Lamu East in less than a month.

“The ongoing crackdown on drug barons and peddlers in Lamu East has been successful. Through cooperation between police and members of the public, we have this month alone nabbed bhang and heroin all of street value Sh130,000.

"More than seven cases are ongoing in the various courts in Lamu County,” he said.

He warned those sneaking drugs from other parts of the Coast region into Lamu of dire consequences.