Leaders ask Uhuru to address insecurity at Kerio Valley

Coalition for Reforms and Democracy leader Raila Odinga has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene in tackling the rising insecurity in Kerio Valley, as local leaders give the State a 24-hour ultimatum.

The conflict is between Pokot and Marakwet communities in Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Mr Odinga said that the clashes are acting as a drawback to development in the region, with schools having been shut down.

"Chaos in Kerio Valley is threatening the gains registered in the region in the past decade. Schools have been closed, children are being orphaned, the elderly are fleeing their homes and farms lie abandoned.

"Life has come to a standstill for the people of Kerio Valley while the National Government remains silent," Mr Odinga said.

The Cord leader, in a press statement sent to the Nation on Saturday from London, further said the national government must come in to complement peace efforts initiated by leaders of the two communities.

He added: "On their own, however, the Pokot and the Marakwet can only do so much for their peace and security. They need the support of the National Government acting in a manner that is fair and neutral to both communities."

He also challenged the county's leadership to protect their people from such misfortunes.

Also, other leaders from the County have given the government a 24-hour ultimatum to heighten security in Kerio Valley.

Endo Ward Rep Festus Kiprop and his Aror counterpart Christopher Chemosong, accused security officers deployed in Kerio Valley of failing to hunt down the perpetrators of the attacks.

“We are giving the government 24 hours to either improve our security or withdraw all the security officers from Kerio Valley so that we protect ourselves,” Mr Kiprop said while addressing journalists in Eldoret town.

“We serve a true God who will make sure that we protect our resources. The entire provincial administration should also be sent packing,” he added.

PEACE OR NO SUPPORT

The leaders accused the ruling Jubilee administration of failing to protect members of the Marakwet community from attacks perpetrated by the Pokot.

“The government claims it has deployed 400 security officers yet we don’t see any of them. They don’t come to the ground where the attacks are happening. What we are now saying is that without peace in Kerio Valley, we will not support Jubilee.”

They said despite voting overwhelmingly for Jubilee during the 2013 General Election the ruling administration has forgotten and ignored them.

“We will not be hoodwinked into supporting Jubilee because we have been oppressed for a very long time. The Jubilee government should stop saying that it is preparing for an election yet there is no peace. Who will vote for you if we keep on losing our brothers and sisters?” Mr Chemosong asked.

The Aror Ward Rep said that a number of students in the area had been arrested on suspicion of being behind the attacks, and schools closed due to deteriorating security.

“Some students who are preparing to sit for the national examinations have been arrested on suspicion that they are behind these attacks. We are telling Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to intervene because this time round it will not be business as usual,” Bernard Kipchumba, a youth leader, said.

Mr Cosmas Ruto, chairperson of Marakwet Professionals in Eldoret, petitioned the government to move with speed and disarm communities that still have firearms.

“The government has disarmed communities in Mt Elgon, MRC at the Coast and even gone to Somalia to hunt down Al-Shabaab, for how long will our neighbours continue to kill us and walk freely in this country?” Mr Ruto asked.

Mrs Mary Kimutai indicated that Marakwets have suffered for a long time and that the area still lags behind development wise because of insecurity.