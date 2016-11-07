By TIMOTHY KEMEI

South Rift leaders have condemned police action that led to the injury of Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto during chaos on Sunday.

Governor Ruto was hit by a teargas canister fired by Administration Police officers after his supporters clashed with those of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Joyce Laboso when he arrived to watch a football match at Silibwet Stadium.

Dr Laboso, who will vie for the governorship seat in the 2017 elections, was hosting the tournament.

Governor Ruto was flown to Nairobi Hospital where he is hospitalised.

Myoot Kipsigis Council of Elders Chairman Paul Leleito said the police failed the neutrality test by involving themselves in political battles.

At the same time, Bishop Leleito called on political leaders to carry out sober campaigns which will prevent any disruption.

“This is a critical period with the elections very close and we are asking everyone to act with constraint and not cause unnecessary tension which could lead to chaos or use excessive force like they did in Bomet. Our country’s unity depends in it,” he said in Kericho Town on Monday.

Bishop Leleito also called on youths not to allow politicians to use them to wage wars against their opponents.

National Water Conservation and Pipeline Corporation (NWCPC) Chairman Julius Kones, who is also eying the governorship post on a Jubilee ticket, condemned the incident and accused the police of using excessive force against the governor.

He said the police opted to use teargas on Governor Ruto yet they had a better alternative of arresting him and his supporters.

“I strongly condemn what happened because it is not right for leaders to be targeted with teargas as it happened in Bomet because every leader has a right to agitate for his supporters. The police used too much force and we want investigations to be conducted into the issues,” Dr Kones said.

Similarly, Londiani MCA Jackson Kikwai said police should apologise to the county chief over the incident.

Governor Ruto said he had gone to Silibwet to demand the release of boda boda operators and young men, who are his supporters, only for police to arrest him over claims he wanted to disrupt the event.