Two people died and four others were injured on Tuesday evening when lightning struck an incomplete hut in which they were sheltering in Narok County.

One person was rushed to Akemo Hospital in Nyangusu where he is receiving treatment for injuries.

The incident occurred along the Kisii-Transmara border in Ololchoni, Shankoe Ward in Transmara West Sub-County.

Confirming the incident, Chief Kinyamal Waupari told the Nation that one body was taken to Nyamache mortuary and the other to Kilgoris mortuary.

"The two died after lightning struck a hut they were sheltering in. One casualty was rushed to Akemo Hospital," said Mr Waupari.

The chief warned residents against seeking shelter in incomplete structures as they pose danger in the lightning-prone area.

"Such incidents are rampart in this area especially during the rainy season. I ask the people to watch out," said the chief.

Mr Daniel Kiyiapi, a resident who rushed to the scene after the incident, told the Nation that he heard a loud bang and when he arrived he found the three lying stiff on the ground.

Mr Kiyiapi asked the Narok County government to move swiftly and put in place emergency measures to prevent more lighting-related incidents.

"The county government should help put up lighting arrestors across the county. This will help curb more incidents," said Mr Kiyiapi.