Livestock prices have drastically dropped in Samburu County as the drought persists.

Pastoralists are now forced to sell their emaciated animals at throwaway prices, or risk losing them altogether to the severe famine.

Monday was market day at the Maralal livestock market where camels, cows, sheep and goats are traded.

A spot check by the Nation established that a head of cattle was going for almost half the price.

Bulls that were being sold for Sh60,000 a month ago now go for between Sh25,000 and Sh20,000.

Suyan, Baragoi, Lesirika, Ndoto and Tuum in Samburu North and Wamba, Loruko, Matakwani, Sere Olipi, Lerata and Lodung'o kwe in Samburu East remain the most affected by the drought.

Mr Joseph Lelegwe, the secretary of the Samburu livestock sales yard said many people have already lost a number of animals and there is need for urgent intervention.

"We have been forced to cut down prices because our animals are emaciated.

“We want the national and county governments to come and rescue us,” he said.

SEARCH FOR PASTURE

Businessmen who deal in livestock are also forced to move deeper into the interior to get animals for sale as pastoralists are now moving from place to place in search of pasture and water.

Residents say that a promise by the government to buy some of their livestock is yet to be fulfilled.

"We just read in newspapers and hear on radio that the national government has started purchasing these livestock but as pastoralists from various parts of Samburu County, we have not seen any [government official],” said Mr Norman Lelmodoni, one of the pastoralists we found at the market.

“We have to travel for several kilometres to reach the markets where we dispose off our animals,” he said.

County leaders have been calling on the national government to intervene and purchase livestock from pastoralists in the most affected areas.

Two days ago, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri said that the government has set aside Sh5 billion to assist families affected by famine in the country.