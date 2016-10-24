By GEORGE MUNENE

Residents of Kirinyaga are accusing members of the county assembly of misusing public resources through luxurious spending.

They criticised 29 MCAs for purchasing two vehicles worth more than Sh15.5 million and travelling to Tanzania for a seven-day tour.

The MCAs approved funds that were used to buy two vehicles - a 32 seater bus and a Nissan car - early this year.

The ward representatives then used the vehicles to travel to Arusha for an educational tour.

A senior county assembly official - who sought anonymity citing sensitivity of the matter - confirmed that the vehicles were bought from abroad for county use.

"It is true the vehicles were purchased and are meant to strictly be used by the ward representatives when going for tours," the official said.

The Nation learnt that the leaders left for Arusha on Friday last week and are expected back this week.

Contacted for comment, the Speaker, Ann Wangechi - who was in the company of the MCAs - replied through a text message saying "We are on a brief recess".

A spot check by the Nation established that the Speaker and and all the MCAS were absent from the Assembly.

The residents accused their representatives of going on a spending spree at the expense of development.

"They should not have used the taxpayers [money] to purchase the vehicles. This is a waste of resources," a resident, Peter Mugo, said.

TAKE ACTION

They further asked why the MCAs went to the neighbouring country to benchmark yet the John Magufuli-led nation does not have a devolved system.

"This is unbelievable and they should be surcharged," Mr Mugo said.

Another resident, Njeri Mwai, said: "They went to the foreign country to misuse taxpayers' money and they should be forced to pay up when they return home. These political leaders are more of a burden to us and we must vote them out next year."

They have travelled to China, Rwanda, Morocco, Malaysia and Singapore in the past.

They MCAs have also gone for retreats in Mombasa and other parts of the country, on the taxpayer's money.

The local chairman of Union of Kenya Civil Servants, Paul Ndung'u said the move by the ward representatives was an insult to the residents.

"How can the MCAs buy such vehicles and proceed on a tour when residents are suffering and government workers have no fuel to enable them carry out their official duties?" he asked.

Similar views were held by Hezekiah Kariuki, director of a non-governmental organisation, Together as One, who said the MCAs should be prosecuted.