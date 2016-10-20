By OSCAR KAKAI

The controversy surrounding the recent installation of West Pokot Senator John Lonyangapuo as the community’s spokesman has taken a new twist.

Coming just a day after a section of elders denounced his installation, another group has insisted that the decision to crown the Senator in Baringo County last weekend was final.

Led by Mr William Lopetakoue, the elders said there was nothing wrong with the installation being done outside West Pokot County.

“Even our [former] spokesman Francis Lotodo was installed in Baringo. We have already finished our job and our decision is final,” Mr Lopetakoue said.

“This position is not given to anyone because you have campaigned for it. It is given because of the respect accorded to someone by members of his community. This is exactly what we have accorded the senator,” he added.

The elders said that only four people in the community have had the privilege to hold the position.

“Only four people have held the position – they include Lengotung in 1830, Senior Chief Kamolikapel Ngoleyo, Francis Lotodo and now Senator Lonyangapuo,” he said.

Mr Lopetakoue criticised those opposed to the senator’s installation terming it as a political move.

“We have heard that other elders are against our decision. Can they tell us who they want us to install as our leader? We thank the elders from Baringo for giving respect to our son. It means they have faith in him, “said Lopetakou.

Similar sentiments were made by Moses Cheparer, another elder.

“We thank the elders for realising that Lonyangapuo is capable. Let Professor work for Pokots,” said Mr Cheparer.

On Wednesday, a section of Pokot Council of Elders led by their chairman, Mr John Muok, opposed the senator’s installation saying they were not consulted.

The elders said the senator is “too young” to be their spokesman.