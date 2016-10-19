By OSCAR KAKAI

More by this Author

A group of Pokot elders have denounced the recent installation of Senator John Lonyangapuo as the community’s spokesman.

The elders said they were not consulted when the decision was made and that the ceremony to crown the Senator was done without their consent.

Led by the Chairman of the Pokot Council of Elders, John Muok, they described Senator Lonyangapuo as 'young person who has not attained the age of being the community’s spokesperson.’

“He is too young to be appointed as the spokesman of the community.

“His age as well as his divisive politics do not even qualify him to be an elder,” Mr Muok said in Kapenguria Township Wednesday.

Similar sentiments were echoed by the group’s secretary, Mr Harrison Loyatum, who expressed dismay at the decision.

NOT ENDORSED ANYONE

“We have not met as elders to make such a decision. We have not also endorsed any one to be the spokesperson of the community. We want to make this clear,” he said.

“We only learnt of the news via social media. Excelling in education is not a prerequisite to being recognised by the community.

“Knowledge without wisdom is futile. Residents are best placed to assess his conduct and suitability,” Loyatum said.

The elders accused the senator for emulating the late Francis Lotodo who was once described as King of the Pokot.

“We believed in Lotodo because he had the blessings from the elders. Where did Lonyangapuo get the permission [from]?” he wondered.

The elders, however, revealed that plans were underway to appoint a new spokesman.

Governor Simon Kachapin also weighed in on the matter saying that no elected leader was present during the event.

“His installation is inconsequential. Days of kingship are gone. No leader is working with him and he should seek for forgiveness,” the governor said.

Pokot South MP, David Pkossing, also criticised Senator Lonyangapuo’s purported installation as an elder.

“The installation process should be done at Nasukuta, the county’s shrine,” he said.