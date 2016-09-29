Lower rates to attract local tourists: PS

By CHARLES LWANGA

Hoteliers in Coast region have been urged to introduce affordable packages to promote domestic tourism, which has grown to 13.8 per cent within half a year.

Speaking on Thursday during the opening of the World Tourism Day at Malindi’s Bunthwani grounds, Tourism Principal Secretary Fatuma Hirsi said domestic tourism has been keeping the industry alive and if well nurtured, it would register a 20 per cent growth by December.

The PS noted that most hotels at the Coast had closed down because their target has been the European market, which has dwindled over perceived security issues.

“This gives a need to introduce reasonable packages for Kenyans throughout the year so that they can come here from all parts of the country to spend their holidays," she said at the event that also marked the start of Kilifi County Tourism Week.

In an interview with the Nation, the PS noted that “the need for a special package is to enable Kenyans enjoy affordable services offered in hotels for other visitors”.

“Local tourists are unable pay 20 dollars (Sh2,000) a night like the foreigners,” she said, adding that “Kenya is blessed with beautiful lands, beaches and hotels but our people are unable to explore due to high packages”.

Ms Hirsi also called on hoteliers and other interest groups to handle local tourists in dignified and respectful manner.

She further appealed to tourism investors to upgrade their properties, especially hotels that were built in the 1970s and 80s.

“Such hotels are a bit downgraded and need refurbishment and connection to Internet,” she said.

“The government will introduce loans to assist in such activities in order to promote and boost tourism.”

The PS said so far, the government had achieved 95 per cent of the conditions it was required to fulfil by stakeholders to boost tourism.

“Park fees and visas for children under 16 years visiting Kenya were scrapped, a charter incentive programme of which six airlines have agreed the term,” she said, adding “this has reignited tourism as we target more tourists in December”.

But even as the county launched the week, some members of the county assembly, activists and residents protested that they were not included in the programme.

