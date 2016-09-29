By PHILIP MUYANGA

Lamu West MP Julius Ndegwa has been warned against threatening witnesses in a corruption case he is facing.

Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea said the court would issue “adverse orders” against the MP if he continues to make threats to witnesses or officers of the court.

The warning was issued after Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Alexander Muteti filed a formal complaint.

Mr Muteti told the court that the MP accosted an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officer after a previous court session and spoke words that were viewed as threatening.

“It took the officer by surprise; we shall make an application for the cancellation of [the MP's] bond if there is no guarantee to witness safety,” said Mr Muteti.

Through his defence lawyers, lead by Jared Magolo, the MP apologised to the court for his actions, saying he did not intend to interfere with witnesses.

“It is a matter we (defence) can take control [of]; we will talk to our client, there is no need to worry,” said Mr Magolo.

The MP has been charged alongside Constituency Development Fund committee members Yusuf Hassan Dukicha, Sophia Wanjiru Kamau, Zakayo Gitonga, Alfred Mnjaema, Cornell Tuva and Michael Thegeru Kamau.

They allegedly jointly, through corrupt and fraudulent practices, caused an irregular transfer of Sh1.6 million to the Lamu CDF office account. The money had been allocated for the construction of the Witu Livestock cattle dip project.

The MP is also facing a charge of abuse of office. He allegedly used his office to improperly confer a benefit of Sh1 million to himself, money that was meant for the administration of the Lamu West CDF office.