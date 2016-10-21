MP accuses governor of disrupting meeting

Police in Homa Bay Town disrupted a meeting between a contractors’ organisation and a legislator held to discuss non-payment of Sh500 million arrears by the county government.

The Friday meeting, which was called by the contractors to air their grievances to Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, turned chaotic when police stormed in, demanding that all vacate the venue.

Three officials from the organisation were arrested on claims of organising an illegal meeting.

Mr Magwanga, who is also a gubernatorial contender in the county, accused Governor Cyprian Awiti of using police to intimidated contractors who were only demanding for their rights.

“It is illegal for Governor Awiti to use police to frustrate contractors who are demanding for their money,” Mr Magwanga said.

The MP later went to Homa Bay police station and demanded the release of the officials.

He marched with the contractors in the streets of Homa Bay Town before addressing a gathering at Posta grounds.

Collins Omiti, the contractors’ chairperson, said they had convened the meeting and invited the MP to discuss why the county government had not paid them.

“What is wrong if an MP joins us in our bid to ask the county government [to] pay us?” he posed.

Mr Omiti said the county owes the contractors over Sh500 million for work done in road construction.