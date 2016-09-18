By GEORGE SAYAGIE

Four days after the burial of the de facto leader of the Maasai, former Cabinet Minister William ole Ntimama, the battle for his succession is dominating debate across Maasailand.

Debate on Ntimama’s successor was sparked by former Tanzanian Prime Minister Edward Lowassa.

While addressing mourners, Mr Lowassa charged Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery with the task of mobilising the Maasai across the borders to discuss matters affecting the community.

“I call upon Nkaissery to organise a meeting where we will come and sit down and know who will be entrusted with the mantle,” said Mr Lowassa.

Mr Lowassa’s utterances seemed, among some people, to be an endorsement of Mr Nkaissery to take up the mantle.

But the battle is also assuming party lines, with Mr Nkaissery, and to a lesser extent Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito, viewed as President Kenyatta’s point-men in Maasailand while Kajiado Central MP Memusi ole Kanchori, the only elected ODM MP within the community, and Kajiado Governor David ole Nkedienye seen as Cord leader Raila Odinga’s point-men in the region.

Mr Nkaissery was initially elected on an ODM ticket to represent Kajiado Central before President Kenyatta appointed him Cabinet Secretary.

FIERCE LOYALTY

His fierce loyalty to President Kenyatta was evident during the burial when he told off Mr Odinga for claiming that Ntimama died an ODM member.

“The Maasai can defend themselves, we do not need a stranger to come and purport to fight for our rights,” a visibly angry Mr Nkaissery stated in a thinly veiled reference to Mr Odinga who had demanded that the government protects the Mau Forest.

“Nkaissery is best suited to take over the leadership mantle. This position is earned over time and he has already received mentorship by rising through the ranks to become what he is today,” said Kajiado North MP Moses ole Sakuda.

Mr Sakuda believes the Maasai need a leader who can give them direction to surmount challenges in the changing global world, a bill that Nkaissery fits well.

He believes Mr Nkaissery is the best person to replace Mr Ntimama because he is a respected elder and also due to his military background.

Prescott University lecturer Meitamei Ololdapash, however, believes the position of a Maasai leader requires somebody who can make hard decisions and is not necessarily earned through election.

He said the leadership void might not be filled anytime soon.

POSITION NOT ELECTIVE

“The position is not elective, it is attained through championing the rights of the Maasai. He is like Moses who led Israelites from Egypt to the Promised Land but died before they reached there,” he said.

Another school of thought feels Mr Nkaissery is more diplomatic as opposed to Mr Ntimama who caused antagonism between the Maasai and other communities.

Maasai human rights lawyer Martin ole Kamwaro says most Maasai leaders have reverted to their regional and clan cocoons making it difficult to unite.

“This position is not elective, it has to do with one’s charisma and inborn qualities.

“It is not delegated, it comes naturally, and such people are not easy to find but we will [eventually] settle on the right person,” said Mr Kamwaro.

Maasai Council of Elders secretary-general Hassan ole Kamwaro, who was also the chairman of the funeral committee, feels the council may not be the right organ to pick a successor.

“We know who he indicated to take his position, but I am not empowered to say who was blessed by Ntimama at this stage of mourning,” he said.

Kajiado elders also say that prior to his demise, Ntimama had “pointed” out one or two people who would take over his mantle.

Some have tipped the former Transport Licensing Board (TLB) boss (Hassan ole Kamwaro) as being among possible candidates to succeed the Maasai kingpin.