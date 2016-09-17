13 students injured after school bus rolls in Makueni

By PIUS MAUNDU

Thirteen Kiangini Secondary School students were on Saturday morning injured, three of them seriously, after their bus overturned at Kiangini Market on Makindu-Wote Road.

According to Makueni OCPD Benjamin Osongo, the bus was ferrying 44 girls and five teachers to Machakos Town when the accident happened.

The injured students were taken to Makueni County Referral Hospital in Wote town.