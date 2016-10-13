By PIUS MAUNDU

Residents of Makueni County will have a chance to assess, celebrate, and critique the achievements of the county government after the Devolution Torch is handed over to Governor Kivutha Kibwana by his Kitui counterpart Julius Malombe on Friday.

The Devolution Torch, an Olympic-style torch is intended to go through the 47 counties, the purpose is to collect and receive feedback from county residents on the successes and challenges of devolution at the counties, according to a letter by Council of Governors (CoG) Chief Executive Officer Jacqueline Mogeni to all governors dated June 10, 2016.

The torch has already been to Wajir and Kitui counties and will Friday be passed on to Makueni by Dr Malombe at a ceremony at Wote Town before it is taken across the sub-counties in the next two days.

“The handing over of the torch is a symbolic ceremony that is meant to ensure that the spirit of devolution is kept alive across all the devolved zones,” Joe Muburi, an official in charge of the Devolution Torch events told Nation Thursday.

He added, “During the interactive events across the sub-counties, residents will be able to celebrate what devolution has achieved and also vent their frustrations in cases where they feel devolution has not worked to their expectation.”

After going through all the counties, he said, the CoG will create a television program on the various experiences that will create a picture of the successes and shortfalls of devolving power and resources to the counties.

Makueni County director in charge of public participation department, Dr Zipporah Wambua, said the county government will use the opportunity to underline the need for citizens to take charge of development by getting involved in proposing and managing development project.