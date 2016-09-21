By PIUS MAUNDU

Four people have Wednesday morning died, three of them on the spot, following an accident involving a matatu and a lorry in Wayani Township near Kibwezi Town on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

A matatu driver and two passengers died on the spot while the fourth person was pronounced dead on arrival at Makindu Sub-County Hospital

The 10-seater matatu was heading to Kibwezi Town from Makindu Town while the lorry was heading towards Nairobi when the vehicles collided.

Makindu OCPD Henrietta Wanyama confirmed that two people died on the spot while reliable sources at the Makindu hospital, who did not wish to be named, told the Nation that three people had been confirmed dead on arrival and a fourth one died while undergoing treatment.

According to witnesses, the speeding matatu attempted to overtake the lorry as another vehicle was approaching but the driver of the lorry refused to give way to the van.

“A loud bang drew us to the scene and on arrival, we found that a lorry had hit the matatu,” said Mr John Mutua, a witnesses.

Among those who died on the spot was the matatu driver who was also its owner.

The conductor, a brother of the driver, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Kibwezi Sub-County Hospital.