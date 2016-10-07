By PIUS MAUNDU

Hundreds of residents of Mikululo in Kibwezi West constituency spent Thursday night in the cold after Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers destroyed their homes on disputed land neighbouring Chyullu National Park.

The wildlife agency and some members of the local community claim they own the land.

During the three-hour operation, the rangers, accompanied by regular and Administration Police officers, descended on the homes on Thursday afternoon, setting houses on fire as terrified residents scampered for safety.

Wilson Kiangi, a resident, told the Nation by phone that although the land was the centre of a dispute between representatives of the community and the KWS, the invasion caught residents by surprise as they had not received an eviction notice.

“Over 1,800 residents have called this place home since 1975 and now they have nowhere to call home,” said Mr Kiangi.

Dozens of affected residents relocated to neighbouring villages while others hung around the charred remains of what used to be their homes and vowed to stay put.

On Friday, Julius Cheptei, a KWS assistant director in charge of the area and who headed the operation, said the agency served the residents with an eviction notice last month.

He dismissed claims that the locals had lived on the disputed land for many years but acknowledged that the land had been the centre of a protracted court battle.

“We have noted that a section of the natives who are laying claim to this already gazetted piece of land have been selling plots to others and by so doing encroaching [on] the park,” said Mr Cheptei.